Laura Major

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Baptist Church
Labadieville, LA
Obituary
Laura Major departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence in Raceland, LA. She was 75 and a native of Labadieville, LA. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
