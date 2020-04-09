Laura Major departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence in Raceland, LA. She was 75 and a native of Labadieville, LA. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020