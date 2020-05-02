Laura Marie Amedee
1928 - 2020
Born October 21, 1928, Laura Marie Amedee died on April 27, 2020, at the age of 91. She was a graduate of Istrouma High School and a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerome V., ll "Jerry" and Diane Achord and, Christopher M. "Chris" and Cheryl Achord, a grandson, Jeffrey James Achord, a granddaughter, Christal Ann Achord, two brothers, J.C. Amedee, Jr. and Louis Amedee, and a sister-in-law, Lenora "Pete" Amedee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Claude and Virginia Dare "Virgie" Hotard Amedee, and a sister-in-law, Helen Amedee. A private graveside service will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of the Guest House and Life Source Hospice for their love and care. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
