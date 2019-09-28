On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Mrs. Laura "Shot" Matthews-Williams crossed to the heavenly kingdom of God to receive her reward of eternal rest and life. MaDear, as she was affectionately called, entered this earthly life on October 25, 1929 to the union of Dave and Beatrice Matthews in Clinton, LA. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, in Clinton by the late Reverend Robert M. Aites. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church 24497 Cook Rd., Slaughter, LA. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church from 10 A.M. to Celebration of Life Service at 11 A.M. Reverend Robert Williams, III, Officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Her legacy will be forever cherished by 4 Sons, 2 daughters, 4 daughters-in-law, 1 son-in-law, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 29 grandchildren, 59 great-grands, 3 great-great grands, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019