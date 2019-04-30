Laura Neal DuPree Williams, a resident of Maringouin, LA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 Highway 77, Maringouin, on Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. until 9:45 am. Recitation of the rosary at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Amrit Raj, I.M.S. Interment at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her precious memories three sons and daughters-in-law, Elston, Sr. (Drusilla) Williams, Felton (Stephanie) Williams, and Clyde, Jr. (Pamela) Williams; seven daughters and seven sons-in-law, Debra (Dwight) Bailey, Arlene (Kenneth,Sr.) Thomas, Velta (Marlon) Fields, Claudette (Phillip, Sr.) Honore', Milissa (Jessie, Sr.) Ward, Sedra (Michael) Graves, and Cynthia (Patrick) Hill; a grandson whom she reared as her own Kendall (Akeisha) Williams. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, (225) 778-1612. Sign the online guestbook at www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019