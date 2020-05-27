Laura Anne Dunbar Netter, affectionately known as "Puddin", was born on July 24, 1952 in St. Francisville, Louisiana. She was the youngest of six children born to the union of James and Nellie Dunbar. On the evening of May 23, 2020, Laura was called home to be with the Lord. She transitioned peacefully surrounded by family who love and miss her dearly. Laura graduated with honors from St. Francisville High School in 1970. She received a full scholarship from Crown Zellerbach and went on to graduate from Southern University in 1974 and from the University of Miami with her Master of Business Administration degree in 1983. Laura spent the majority of her career at General Motors as an accounting professional. After retirement, Laura developed a passion for golf and an affinity for home décor, even designing and finishing the basement in her Farmington Hills, Michigan home all by herself. She also loved taking Zumba classes at the YMCA as well as watching tennis and football, especially the Atlanta Falcons and her beloved Southern Jaguars. Laura fiercely loved "her girls", Aim and Lez, often hosting their families for home-cooked meals, helping them with home improvement projects, and playing Phase 10. For "the babies", she often made their favorites: Kayla loved her pralines and Kylie loved her sweet potato pies. Laura was known for her sweet, calming and caring spirit. She left a lasting impact on everyone who knew and admired her. To cherish her loving memory, Laura leaves two daughters, Amy (Kelvin) Sheppard and Lesley (TJ) Snowden of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Joyce Pate of St. Francisville, Louisiana and Lucinda (Herman) Johnson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two granddaughters, Kayla Frazier and Kylie Loyal of Atlanta, Georgia; a husband of 43 years, Les Netter of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her parents James and Nellie Dunbar and three brothers, James Leroy, Frank and Alvin Dunbar. Visitation will be held at St. Francisville Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Religious services will be held at Afton Villa Baptist Church on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 PM. Interment at Rosedown Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

