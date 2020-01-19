Laura Patton Prince, age 65 of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Fidelis North Shore Facility in Mandeville. She was born on Sunday, February 7, 1954, in Lexington, Kentucky, to John Arthur and Mary Jane Grimes Patton. Laura enjoyed baking, Legos, going to Disney World and Renaissance Festivals, swimming and spending time on the beaches of Florida. Most notably, she was an avid lover of animals and would take in any stray that crossed her path whether mammal, reptile, amphibian or bird. Laura is survived by her husband of 20 years, Alfred "Al" Prince, her daughters, Cara Hayden Bacque and her husband Stew and Rachel Hayden, her grandchildren, Ivy Barras and Gaven Landry, as well as many close friends. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, John Arthur and Mary Jane Grimes Patton and her son, Shaun Hayden. A Visitation for Laura will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Celebration of her life will begin at 2:30pm in the funeral home chapel and the visitation will continue after until 4:00pm. Laura's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020