Laura R. Kieren, born June 11, 1980, passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 39. She was the wife of Butch Kieren, mother of Caleb Barrient, Colin Barrient, Jaime Kieren and Jade Kieren. She is the daughter of M. Dale Riché and Linda Riché. Survived by her husband, 4 children, father, mother-in-law Janice Kieren, brother Shane Riché, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Linda Riche, sister Shawn R. Chase, and her father-in-law Guerdon Kieren, Jr. She was an avid LSU fan. She was a very friendly person who never met a stranger. For many, she was a rock or a shoulder to cry on, always willing to lend a kind ear. She was feisty and opinionated, loved hard, and always put others' needs above of her own. A beautiful soul all around. Her children were her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed by many. Christian services at 11:00 am Monday, June 15 conducted by Reverend Jerry Martin at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville.

