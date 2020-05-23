Laura Simon Hurley, born in Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 64. Laura was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and traveling the country with her husband, working as a truck driver. Laura is survived by her daughter, Kristina Hurley White and husband, Glenn; sons, William Jason Hurley and wife, Robin and Jacob R. Hurley and wife, Kris; grandchildren, Kim Miranda, Glenn Allen White, Ethan White, William Hurley; sisters, Gloria Herring, Pam Jarreau, Marie Simon; brothers, James and Melvin Simon. Laura is preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Hurley; parents, Gladu and Jeanne Simon. Do to the pandemic; a private memorial service to honor Laura's life will be celebrated on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales with a public graveside service held at 12pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Prairieville. The family would like to give a special thanks to kind staff of Harvest Manor Nursing Home and Life source Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 30, 2020.