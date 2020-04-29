Laura "Lucky" Tarver, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence. A native and resident of Baton Rouge, she worked in the Administrative Financial Branch of the State Government for 30 years. She was a loving wife for over 50 years, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. An avid gaming player who also enjoyed to fish and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 am with Fr. Phil officiating. She is survived by her husband, Larry Tarver; three daughters, Shannon Van Tassell and husband Doug, Dawn Smith and husband Chris and Dana Barney and husband Charles; two step-daughters, Cindy Wesley and husband Jeff and Laurie Hall; thirteen grandchildren; six sisters, Betty Johnson and husband Stancey, Sherry Allen and husband Guy, Regina St. Angelo, Carla Weatherford and husband Julius, Terri Bird and husband Ned and Tanya Edwards and husband Shaun; brother, Mike St. Angelo; a special adopted family, Lessie and Larry Daigle, Candy and Alan Day, Lawrence and Nancy Daigle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Nettie St. Angelo. A special thanks to her first granddaughter, Lexi Thomason for always being at her side and taking care of her "maw maw." Friends and family are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at www.churchfuneralservices.com. Those sending gifts and condolences may send them to Dana Barney, 1051 Castle Kirk, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.