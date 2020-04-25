Laura Thom Cunard, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away from natural causes at her residence on April 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Robert S. Cunard. Laura was a designer, builder and financier of residential and commercial properties throughout the greater Baton Rouge area. She was a Cub Scout Leader, a Bluebird Leader, PTA President and a member of the Board of Directors for the Camp Fire Girls. She was a forward thinker, politically astute and intellectually ahead of her time. Mickie, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and two great grandsons. Her children are Laura Jeanne Cunard Bell, Robert Cunard Jr. and Rebecca Cunard, wife of Scott Reis. Her grandchildren are Jessica Cunard, Robert Cunard III, Michael Cunard and Laura Cunard Reis, wife of Michael Johnson. Her two great grandsons are ten-year-old Jacob Reis Johnson and eight-year-old Nicholas Reis Johnson. There will be a private burial at Resthaven Gardens and a memorial scheduled at a later date.

