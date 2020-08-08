Laura, "Momo" Wallace entered into eternal rest at the age of 100 years old on August 5, 2020. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her son, Willie Young, Jr. (Shirley); daughter Ida Morgan (Robert); sister, Mary Hulbert (Charles). Visitation Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am, True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North Street. Pastor Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. officiating. Interment Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, Slaughter, LA. Due to COVID 19, masks are required. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com