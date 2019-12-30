Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel Cox Longmire. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Service 11:00 AM St. Andrews Episcopal Church Clinton , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Laurel Cox Longmire. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 A beloved wife, mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, and friend, Laurel was born December 29, 1975, and began her blessed eternal life December 18, 2019. She was 43 years old. She lost her battle with cancer at OLOL Hospital in the loving care of her husband, children, mother, and close friends. Laurel is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bobby Longmire; her two children Airelle Longmire and Logan Longmire; her mother Betty Cox; her mother-in-law Brenda Reid, her brother and his wife Glen and Donyelle Cox; her sister-in-law and her husband Angela and K.J. Macaluso and numerous nieces and nephews , most of whom are related by love She is preceded in death by the one person who considered her the apple of his eye, her wonderful father, Jim Cox. Most important to Laurel was her family. She enjoyed taking care of her husband Bobby, cooking for everyone, LSU games, and having fun with friends. However, her greatest love was watching her children from afar as they developed into wonderful, young adults. he will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her genuine love for everyone, of course her cooking, and Lord knows, her craziness. She was truly one of a kind, and this world will never be the same without her. Thank you to all the staff on the 5th Floor at OLOL Hospital for taking such great care of Laurel. A very special thank you to Dr. LaVie and his nurse Ms. Gwendolyn for all the love and compassion y'all showed her during her illness. May God bless each of you. Services for Laurel will be held January 4th, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church located in Clinton, Louisiana at 11:00 am. If you've ever met Laurel, we would love for each of you to join us as we celebrate her beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or St. Jude.

