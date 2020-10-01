Laurel Foster Boone, "Lalee", of Morgan City, LA, departed this Earth on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Laurel was born on November 25, 1963, in Hohen Solms, LA. to Amos Foster Sr and Amelia White Foster of White Castle, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amelia and Amos Foster Sr.; 1 brother, Amos Foster Jr and 1 sister, Patricia Cox. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Richard Boone Sr of Morgan City, LA; 3 children, Dominique, Richard Jr, and Barnita Boone; 2 grandchildren, Madison Boone and Montel Williams Jr.; 4 sisters, Dorothy Williams, Shalanda (Mark) Allen, Betty and Rose Foster; 5 brothers, Edward (Wanda), Brian, Emerson (Kim), David (Dimey), and Jammie Foster and a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Her Celebration of Life viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020, 4:00-7:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767. Her Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in White Castle, LA on Moss St. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.
