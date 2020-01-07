The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Laurel Trahan Navailhon
Laurel Trahan Navailhon, 52 years of age and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on January 6, 2020, following a long illness. After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy, Laurel earned a bachelor's degree in the Criminal Justice program at Southeastern Louisiana University and went on to become a Registered Nurse through Our Lady of the Lake College School of Nursing. Laurel is survived by her husband, Frederick Navailhon, Jr., her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Levraea, her sisters, Lisa Trahan Suire, Bronwyn Trahan, and Baylie Trahan Norwood, and her parents, Dr. M.J. Trahan and Linda Megehee Benson. Laurel is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Opha and Lula Trahan of Kaplan, and maternal grandparents, Lester and Myrtle Megehee of Bogalusa. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 8:45 until services begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Laurel's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
