Lauren Elizabeth Jackson, 27, "Doodie", a resident of Zachary, LA, died at her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10am until noon. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Clinton, LA. She is survived by her father, Jeffery C. Jackson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sebrina Renee Dove Jackson, grandmother, Linda Kay Sharkey Jackson, and grandfather H. T. Jackson. Pallbearers will be Rodney Annison, Charles Arnold, Delmar Dove, John Jackson, Jason Jackson, and Charles Stroup. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019