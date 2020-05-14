Laurence Cartier Bland, a resident of Baton Rouge since 1981, passed away after a heroic, two-year battle with cancer on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 63. He was born February 14, 1957 in Jackson, MS. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date after the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted. He is survived by his 7 siblings and their spouses Kevin H. Bland (Doris), Robin B. Hude (Hal), Nancy C. Bland, Matthew G. Bland, Christopher R. Bland, Eric T. Bland (Debbie) and Stephen S. Bland (Juliet); 10 nieces and nephews and their spouses Jeff Hude (Rebecca), Stacy Hill (Austin), Randy Hude (Addi), Erin Dugas (Justin), John Bland, (Stephanie) Andrew Bland, Jessica Bland, Jennifer Bland, Caroline Bland and Douglas Bland; 10 great nieces and nephews Katherine, Emily, Olivia, Anthony, Maddie, Emma, Gabe, Zachary, Aiden, and Fulton. Preceded in death by his parents Francis X. Bland, Marguerite Grinnan Bland, sister-in-law Lucy Pinto Bland and brothers Thomas Bland (infant) and Daniel F. Bland. Laurence was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle! He graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School (Metairie) in 1975 and from LSU in Geology in 1981. Laurence worked for the LA Department of Natural Resources for 33 years until July 2013. After retiring he loved traveling, trips to the dog park with his Joy Dog, lunches with friends and co-workers, attending LSU football games, collecting anything and everything as long as he got a good deal, taking one-day beach trips, collecting rocks from everywhere, looking for that perfect personal gift for family and friends, writing cards for everyone's birthday, anniversary, or any special day, planning the perfect themed party, walking the LSU lakes after being a long-time Baton Rouge runner, and stirring up fun wherever he went! He was a friend to all, a mentor to some, and a protector to many. He was the best brother, favorite uncle and great uncle, the family historian and "Mom's favorite"! He was a prankster but also the kindest, funniest, most trustworthy, dependable, humble, generous and thoughtful person ever and he will be loved and missed by all who knew him! His family would like to thank Charlie and Lisa, wonderful hospice nurses, for their care of both Laurence and us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.