Laurine Battalora, a resident of Amite, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. She was born December 5, 1920 in Greensburg and was 98 years of age. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Amite. She is survived by her son, John M. Battalora, Amite; 5 grandchildren, Kristi Hughes, Joni LeRay, Lindsey Dillon, Lauren Battalora and Eric Battalora; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, John R. "Joe" Battalora; parents, Edgar and Myrtis Gill; son, Charles E. Battalora; and grandson, Joshua C. Battalora; and a sister, Elaine Smith. Visitation at First United Methodist Church, Amite, from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. David Melville. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019