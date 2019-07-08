Lauryn Tamia Adams entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2019 at the age of 17. She was a Student at Central High School and member of National Beta Club and National Youth Leadership Forum. Survived by her parents, Tammy and Lawrence Adams; sister, Devyn (Tracy) Porter; nieces, Samari and Sanai. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Charles E. Wallace. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019