Lavae "Grandmother" Bell
Our loving mother, Lavae Bell, "Grandmother", 87, entered heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 17, 2020 from The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Mama provided loving childcare to many children that she truly loved dearly. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church, St. Francisville from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service conducted by Rev. Joe Ratcliff. Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Renfroe Cemetery, Carthage, MS. Mama left to cherish her memories her daughters, Brenda Hawkins (Glenn), Rita Lemoine (Raymond), son, Larry Bell (Cindi), grandchildren, Bill Hawkins (Lisa), Stewart Hawkins (Kelley), Kristi Koch (Nick), Jacob Day (Ashley) and Kyle Bonaventure, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, James (Chad) Bell, parents, Joe and Maggie Cockroft, two sisters, Laudean Scrivner and Betty Dorsey and one brother, Herman Cockroft. Pallbearers will be Bill, Stewart, Max, Gage and Maverick Hawkins, Jacob Day, Hank Koch and Kyle Bonaventure. Honorary pallbearers are Kollin Koch, Maddox and Manning Hawkins, Jace and Rhett Day and Logan Cooper. Lavae was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Francisville. She loved to cook, fish and yard work but mostly loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Churc
OCT
21
Burial
01:00 PM
Renfroe Cemetery
