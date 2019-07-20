LaVern M. Shellmire of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on July 12, at Clarity Hospice at age 65 in the presence of family. She was born March 1, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the union of Mrs. Louise Stevens and the late Mr. Theodore Morris. Mrs. Shellmire attended Booker T. Washington Senior High School in New Orleans, LA. She went on to use her talents and worked as a Chef at the Marriott of New Orleans for over 30 years. She transferred to the Marriott of Baton Rouge due to relocating her family after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Mrs. LaVern Shellmire leaves to cherish her memory with her loving husband, Mr. Frank Shellmire, Sr.; mother, Mrs. Louise Steven; brothers, Pastor Rufus Robinson and wife Trudy, and Glen Vicks and wife Monique; sister, Lisa Vicks; only daughter April Zeigler and husband, Joseph; 3 sons Frank Shellmire, Jr. and wife Regina, Cyril Shellmire, Sr. and wife, Cedra, and Damien Shellmire, Sr. and wife, Kimberly; her Best friend, Mrs. Laverne Harris of many years; 22 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 am until services at 12:00 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 22, 2019