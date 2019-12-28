Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Laverne B. Delaune, a lifelong educator and a resident of Prairieville, died peacefully at home at 7:10 AM, Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was 95. Visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Prairieville. Interment to follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. She was a retired teacher and librarian from St. Theresa of Avila School and a longtime member of the St. John Ladies' Altar Society. After raising five children, she proudly returned to LSU at age 58 for her BS in education. When not cheering for her beloved LSU Tigers and Chicago Cubs, you could find her on her back-porch swing with her cat, Sophie, admiring the beauty of her back yard and sharing cookies with her grandchildren. Laverne loved reading, gardening, cooking her famous pot roast, and above all, her family … which she called her most prized possession. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Delaune, Sr. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bill and Pam Delaune and Nick Delaune, and three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diane D. King, Liz D. Mire and Michael Braud, and Christine Sotile and Steven Sotile. In addition, she is survived by thirteen grandchildren, Jeff Delaune (Macy), Brian Delaune (Claire), Joel Mire (Jedd), Jessie Weber (Chris), Erin Kimbrough (Eric), Meghann King, Caroline Sotile White (Eric), Stephanie Sotile (Blake), Joseph Sotile, Aidan O'Connell, Paxton O'Connell, Kellan O'Connell, and Lawson O'Connell. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Tyler Delaune (Kelli), Will Delaune, Cade Delaune, Nate Delaune, Reece Delaune, Kate Weber and Abigail Weber. Special thanks for the love and care provided by her three sitters, Patricia Harris, Stephanie Paulino and Angele Lavigne.

