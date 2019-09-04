Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laverne Hazel Woodham Evans. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Laverne Hazel Woodham Evans, (affectionately known to her loved ones as "Mamaw") a native of Newton, Mississippi who also resided in Laurel, MS: Stringer, MS; and Baton Rouge, LA, was called home to the Lord on August 29, 2019 in Baton Rouge at the age of 91, having lived a long, fruitful life as the ever-strong, quick-witted family matriarch. She cherished visiting and making conversation with those privileged enough to enter her life, forming and nurturing long-time friendships from those visits. Her internal strength, sturdy character and devoted faith served her well through the losses of her husband and both of her children, galvanizing her will to provide vast amounts love and support to her grandchildren as well as her supportive friends. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Earnest Maloye Evans, as well as her loving daughters Sue Ellen Evans Creel and Mary Ann Evans and son-in-law Troy James Creel. She is survived by daughter-in-law Susan Birdsong Creel, three grandchildren (Bradley Scott Davis and his wife Amy, of Walker, LA; Jeffery Evan Davis and his wife Micah of Roswell, GA; and Eric James Creel and André Bonin of Brusly, LA), three great-grandchildren (Christian Evan Davis of Walker, Jace Maloye Creel and Eli Troy Creel of Brusly - and her fourth great-grandchild - a girl - due in November, of Roswell), her devoted niece Diane Peters of Thibodaux, LA and nephew Bryce Evans of Mobile, AL. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4 pm until the funeral service begins at 7 pm. Burial will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 @ 1 pm in Lawrence Community Cemetery in Newton, MS. The Davis/Creel families most gratefully acknowledge the generous assistance provided by Maranda Bourgeois as well as the staffs at Sunrise Senior Living, Landmark and Hospice of Baton Rouge.

