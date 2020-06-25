Laverre Self
Laverre Self, departed this life on June 15, 2020, at the of 56. Visitation will held Friday June 26, 2020, 2pm -7pm, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA. Visitation will be held on Saturday at 10 am. Religious service will held on Saturday 11am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. Interment Self Cemetery. Entrusted Arrangements MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg LA, 70441. 225-222-4479.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
