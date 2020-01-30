Lawrence "June" Washington, Jr. departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 84, a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd, Thibodaux, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020