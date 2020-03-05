Lawrence Charles Sylvester

Lawrence Charles Sylvester, age 52, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was a native of New Orleans, LA. He was educated in the Orleans Parish School System. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories his wife Melissa O'Bear Sylvester, brothers: Earl Jr., Jimmie (Tamesha) and Corey Sylvester; sisters: Demetries Cooper (Johnnie), Carolyn and Rhonda Sylvester; devoted friend Charmain Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Sr. and Isabell Sylvester and 2 sisters Portia Ann and Earline Lillie Sylvester. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
