Lawrence Coston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Coston.
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Promised Land B.C.
7234 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Promised Land B.C.
7234 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lawrence Coston (68), peacefully passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by 1 son, Lawrence A. Burton, Cahokia, IL, 1 daughter LaTonya M. Burton, Urbana, IL, 5 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters all of IL; 4 sisters: Thelma (Levie) Wright, Deverly 'Debra Ann' Coston, Patricia (Baron) Roberson all of Baton Rouge, LA, Annie (Michael) Johnson of Burleson, TX; 3 brothers: Archie (Igathea) Coston Sr of New Orleans, LA, Isaac (Marie) Coston III and Leroy Dwight Coston of Baton Rouge, LA; 1 great-aunt Shirley Bradford of Wilson, LA; affectionately known as Paw Paw to Holly M. Atkins, Antonio Da'Mon Atkins, Ariel D. Atkins and Kelsey Atkins, all of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 for 11:00 am at Promised Land B.C., 7234 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, Dr Perry Wrights Jr, Pastor; Rev Levie A. Wright Jr Officiating. Viewing from 9:00 am until service time. Private burial. Repast to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.