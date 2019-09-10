Lawrence Coston (68), peacefully passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by 1 son, Lawrence A. Burton, Cahokia, IL, 1 daughter LaTonya M. Burton, Urbana, IL, 5 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters all of IL; 4 sisters: Thelma (Levie) Wright, Deverly 'Debra Ann' Coston, Patricia (Baron) Roberson all of Baton Rouge, LA, Annie (Michael) Johnson of Burleson, TX; 3 brothers: Archie (Igathea) Coston Sr of New Orleans, LA, Isaac (Marie) Coston III and Leroy Dwight Coston of Baton Rouge, LA; 1 great-aunt Shirley Bradford of Wilson, LA; affectionately known as Paw Paw to Holly M. Atkins, Antonio Da'Mon Atkins, Ariel D. Atkins and Kelsey Atkins, all of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 for 11:00 am at Promised Land B.C., 7234 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, Dr Perry Wrights Jr, Pastor; Rev Levie A. Wright Jr Officiating. Viewing from 9:00 am until service time. Private burial. Repast to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019