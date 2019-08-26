Lawrence D. "L.D." Jackson Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at North Oaks Medical Center at the age of 97. He was born on January 26, 1922, in Garyville, Louisiana, the son of the late Lawrence D. Jackson and Dora Ulrich Jackson. L.D. was an Army Air Force veteran, proudly serving during WWII. He was a longtime Chemistry and Physics professor at Southeastern Louisiana University, and he also taught classes at North Oaks Medical Center. L.D. is survived by his sons, L.D. Jackson, III (Alice), and Dennis Jackson; granddaughters, Kelly Jester Koziol (Joe), and Denise Jackson Martin (Cody); great grandchildren, Gavin and Jackson, as well as many other great grandchildren; niece, Pat Graves (Richard); great niece, Ragan Schmidt Kofoed (Jim); great nephew, Jonathan Schmidt (Michelle); 1 great great niece and 2 great great nephews. In addition to his parents, L.D. was preceded in death by his wife, Lorah Mae Drury Jackson; daughter, Debbie Jester; and siblings, Constance Noel, Robert Jackson, and Dorothy Langley. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019