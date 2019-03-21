Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Wells. View Sign

Wisdom 3: "The souls of the just are in the hands of God and no torment shall touch them." On the first day of spring, March 20, 2019, Mr. Wells peacefully left this world to once again rejoin the love of his life, his wife of 72 years, Gloria Monette Ratcliff. Born in Bayou Barbary, LA on November 10, 1923, to parents Lawrence Allen Wells and Hester Averett Wells. He was one of five children. Preceded in death by his parents, and brother Edlee Wells, sister Altha Wells Martin and brothers-in-law, Silvece Martin, Leonard Henderson and Alcie Wells. He is survived by his two sisters Muriel Wells Henderson and Virgie Wells. He attended public school in French Settlement, LA whereupon completion, began a career working for Kleinpeter Dairy from which he eventually retired. Mr. Wells was a loving and supportive father to his only son Ronald Dale Wells (Kitty Berthelot). He was happiest being surrounded by all of his family, especially his grandsons Ronald Shane (Kenya Bencaz) and Michael Kyle (Jill Ussery). However, the pride and joy of "Paw Paw D's" life, as he was affectionately called, was his five great-granddaughters: Karaline Renee Wells, Karleigh Rochelle Wells, Kelsey Rebekah Wells, Avery Elise Wells and Aubree Renee Wells. He was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Shane and Kyle Wells, Ritchie Martin, Olen Henderson, Arlin Wells and Adril Wells. Visitation will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 21949 LA Hwy 444, Livingston, LA 70754 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12 noon until Funeral Services at 2p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers: Mackenzie Freitas, Victoria Author, Barbara Jones, Diane McCashland, Jennifer Miller and Mary Touchberry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice 13702 Coursey Blvd #5b Baton Rouge, LA 70817.

