Lawrence David Mueller, 82, died May 28, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center. Larry, as he was called by his family and friends, was born on October 2, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Wilma Evelyn (Hawkins) Mueller. Larry graduated from Hollywood High School, class of 1956. Following graduation, he served with the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic. During his service in the Air Force, Larry met, fell in love with and married Glenda Fay Miller. They settled down in West Covina, California to raise a family, where Larry worked for Universal Exhibits as a Journeyman Carpenter until he retired. Eventually, he and Glenda relocated to Denham Springs, Louisiana to spend more time with his family. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his Uncle John Churchwell and his wife, Anita, who helped raise him to be the loving husband, father and friend he came to be. Surviving in addition to his wife, Glenda Fay Mueller, are his daughters, Nancy Gail Crane and her husband, Kevin, of Denham Springs; Mary Ann Stewart of Denham Springs; five grandchildren, Bradley Jackson, Bryce Jackson, Brooke Jackson, Daniella Crane and Hailey Crane; one brother, Richard White of Sacramento, California; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A short cremation burial, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Following, on Saturday, June 15, will be a celebration of life gathering at the home of Kevin and Nancy Crane in Denham Springs. Those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts to his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation online or at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Services 14 JUN; Interment 11:00 AM, Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd, Zachary, LA 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 15, 2019