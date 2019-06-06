Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence David Mueller. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence David Mueller, 82, died May 28, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center. Larry, as he was called by his family and friends, was born on October 2, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Wilma Evelyn (Hawkins) Mueller. Larry graduated from Hollywood High School, class of 1956. Following graduation, he served with the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic. During his service in the Air Force, Larry met, fell in love with and married Glenda Fay Miller. They settled down in West Covina, California to raise a family, where Larry worked for Universal Exhibits as a Journeyman Carpenter until he retired. Eventually, he and Glenda relocated to Denham Springs, Louisiana to spend more time with his family. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his Uncle John Churchwell and his wife, Anita, who helped raise him to be the loving husband, father and friend he came to be. Surviving in addition to his wife, Glenda Fay Mueller, are his daughters, Nancy Gail Crane and her husband, Kevin, of Denham Springs; Mary Ann Stewart of Denham Springs; five grandchildren, Bradley Jackson, Bryce Jackson, Brooke Jackson, Daniella Crane and Hailey Crane; one brother, Richard White of Sacramento, California; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A short cremation burial, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Following, on Saturday, June 15, will be a celebration of life gathering at the home of Kevin and Nancy Crane in Denham Springs. Those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts to his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation online or at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Services 14 JUN; Interment 11:00 AM, Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Lawrence David Mueller, 82, died May 28, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center. Larry, as he was called by his family and friends, was born on October 2, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Wilma Evelyn (Hawkins) Mueller. Larry graduated from Hollywood High School, class of 1956. Following graduation, he served with the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic. During his service in the Air Force, Larry met, fell in love with and married Glenda Fay Miller. They settled down in West Covina, California to raise a family, where Larry worked for Universal Exhibits as a Journeyman Carpenter until he retired. Eventually, he and Glenda relocated to Denham Springs, Louisiana to spend more time with his family. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his Uncle John Churchwell and his wife, Anita, who helped raise him to be the loving husband, father and friend he came to be. Surviving in addition to his wife, Glenda Fay Mueller, are his daughters, Nancy Gail Crane and her husband, Kevin, of Denham Springs; Mary Ann Stewart of Denham Springs; five grandchildren, Bradley Jackson, Bryce Jackson, Brooke Jackson, Daniella Crane and Hailey Crane; one brother, Richard White of Sacramento, California; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A short cremation burial, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Following, on Saturday, June 15, will be a celebration of life gathering at the home of Kevin and Nancy Crane in Denham Springs. Those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts to his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation online or at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Services 14 JUN; Interment 11:00 AM, Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close