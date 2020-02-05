Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Duncan Sr.. View Sign Service Information Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary 5905 Hwy 19 Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-3802 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary 5905 Hwy 19 Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Service 2:00 PM New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Duncan Sr. was a native of St. Francisville, LA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA for 61 years. He was born February 18, 1933 and passed away from earthly life on February 1, 2020 at 86 years of age. He was the son of the late Jim Duncan Sr. and the late Parfina Johnson Duncan. He was a retired truck driver, warehouse worker, electrician, carpenter and business owner of Duncan Trucking Company, Incorporated for 20 years. He was a Christian man and a devoted, faithful member of the New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church in St. Francisville, LA. He served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and Superintendent of Adult Sunday School at the New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church until his death. He was a former member of the J.S. McGhee Lodge #54, 32 degree Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. He was also a former member and chaplain of the Pride of Laurel Hill Order of Eastern Stars and the Amaranth. He was known for making people smile with his sense of humor, helping those in need and dedicating his time and efforts toward the advancement of his church. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife: Margaret Young Duncan. Six sons: Lawrence Duncan Jr., (Florence) of Zachary, LA., Calvin Duncan, Lawrence Michael Duncan, and Wendell Duncan (Glenda), all of Baker, LA., Charles Ray Duncan Sr., of Baton Rouge, LA. and Bobby T. Duncan Sr. (Shonna) of Baker, LA. Two daughters: Viney Brunswick (James) and LaConya Basnight (Paul), both of Zachary, LA. Three sisters: Elnora Eames and Laura King, both of St. Francisville, LA. Rosine Noflin of Los Angeles, CA. One sister-in-law: Maxine Sterling Young of Kenner, LA. 31 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Parfina Johnson Duncan, two sons Fredrick Young and James Duncan Sr., six sisters: Sallie Whitfield Mackie, Harriet Ford, Mary Rayford, Lubertha Ross, Viola Raby and Alice Ramsey. Six brothers: Riley Duncan Sr., Jesse Duncan Sr., Elvin Duncan, Robert Duncan, Gus Duncan and Jim Duncan. Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Miller & Daughter Mortuary in Zachary, LA. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church in St. Francisville, LA from 1pm until religious services at 2 pm. Burial will follow at the New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church Cemetery located at 6917 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville,LA. Pallbearers will be: Charles Ray Duncan Jr., Larry Matthews Jr., Paul Basnight III, Caleb Basnight, Michael L'mon Duncan, Tony Brown, Bobby T. Duncan Jr., Eugene Ford Sr., Celly Dangerfield Jr., and Prince E. 