Lawrence Wallace, Sr. transitioned on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1925 in Vidalia, Louisiana. He was employed at Acme Refrigeration; a U.S. Army veteran; and a member for over 50 years at Mount Pilgrim B.C. where he served as a Deacon under Rev. Ronnie Blake. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held by the family; burial to follow at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Peggy Millender Wallace; son, Lawrence Wallace, Jr.; a granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; five nieces; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and two Godchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Deacon Wallace's religious service may be viewed at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 23, 2020 via FB Live-Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.