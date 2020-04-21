Lawrence Edward Wallace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Wallace, Sr. transitioned on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1925 in Vidalia, Louisiana. He was employed at Acme Refrigeration; a U.S. Army veteran; and a member for over 50 years at Mount Pilgrim B.C. where he served as a Deacon under Rev. Ronnie Blake. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held by the family; burial to follow at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Peggy Millender Wallace; son, Lawrence Wallace, Jr.; a granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; five nieces; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and two Godchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Deacon Wallace's religious service may be viewed at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 23, 2020 via FB Live-Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved