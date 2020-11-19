1/
Lawrence Edward Wilkens
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Lawrence Edward Wilkens was born December 6, 1970. Lawrence departed this life on Nov. 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Sarah Anderson Wilkens James and his father the late Rev. Earnst Wilkens, Sr., his stepfather James Tucker, brother Earnest (Tanganeka) and sister Catrice (Donald). The service will be held at St. Michaels Baptist Church, November 21, at 315 James Street, Kenner, La. Visitation from 9 - 9:45 a.m. Private ceremony after viewing. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral home is officiating the service.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Michaels Baptist Church
NOV
21
Service
St. Michaels Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
