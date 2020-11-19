Lawrence Edward Wilkens was born December 6, 1970. Lawrence departed this life on Nov. 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Sarah Anderson Wilkens James and his father the late Rev. Earnst Wilkens, Sr., his stepfather James Tucker, brother Earnest (Tanganeka) and sister Catrice (Donald). The service will be held at St. Michaels Baptist Church, November 21, at 315 James Street, Kenner, La. Visitation from 9 - 9:45 a.m. Private ceremony after viewing. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral home is officiating the service.

