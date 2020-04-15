A native of Rosedale, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, Minister Lawrence H. Pate Sr. "Pluto" departed this life on Monday April 6, 2020 at the age of 82 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at and a member of Hartzell United Methodist Church of Rosedale, LA. Lawrence is survived by two sons, Lawrence (Iva) Pate Jr., & Alfred (Terry) Pate Sr; a daughter Sandra (James) Poole; former wife Lillie Pate; two sisters Pearl Snelgro & Barbara Martin; four brothers, James (Carmen) Pate, Joseph Charles Pate, Herbert (Mary) Pate, and Willie (Gerry) Pate; seventeen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held April 17, 2020 at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA 70757. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Hartzell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rosedale. A very special thanks to Dr. Leon Kraft, St. Clare Nursing Home and Clarity Hospice. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's funeral home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.