Lawrence (Big Boy) Isaac Sr. was born to McGail and Martha Bessix Isaac on July 31, 1937, in Maringouin, La. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Gideon Baptist Church pastored by the late Dr. W.M. Pitcher. After relocating to Alsen, La he later moved his membership to St. John Baptist Church pastored by the late Rev. G.R. Clark. It was at this church where his faithfulness to God and devotion to family would begin. In August of 1963, before God, friends and family at St. John Baptist Church Lawrence vowed for better or worse, rich or poor, sickness and health to be a loving and devoted husband to Earline Isaac. Being the sole provider for most of his marriage Lawrence remained employed by Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital for more than 30years before retiring. After his retirement Lawrence remained active by working a variety of jobs namely his passion, Landscaping. Lawrence Isaac Sr. is survived by two sons, Lawrence Isaac Jr and Troy McGail Isaac both of Baton Rouge, La. Seven grandchildren, Lawrence Isaac III, L'Oreal Yasites Isaac, Laicha Elizabeth Isaac, La'Tayvonna Delilah Isaac, La'Niya Rosalina Isaac, and the twins La'Monte & La'Marrion Isaac; one brother, Jerry Lee Isaac of Maringouin, La; four sisters-in-law, Thelma Wright of Alsen, La, Tammy Booker of Baton Rouge, La, Helen Batiste Isaac of Baton Rouge, La and Theresa Isaac of Maringouin, La; one brother-in-law Cornelius Scott of Baker, La, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lawrence Isaac Sr. was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Earline Isaac; his parents McGail and Martha Isaac; five brothers, Freddie, Edward, Joseph, Aaron, and his twin brother Leon Isaac; three sisters, Louvinia, Mary, and Rosa Lee McCastle.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.