Lawrence Isaac
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Big Boy) Isaac Sr. was born to McGail and Martha Bessix Isaac on July 31, 1937, in Maringouin, La. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Gideon Baptist Church pastored by the late Dr. W.M. Pitcher. After relocating to Alsen, La he later moved his membership to St. John Baptist Church pastored by the late Rev. G.R. Clark. It was at this church where his faithfulness to God and devotion to family would begin. In August of 1963, before God, friends and family at St. John Baptist Church Lawrence vowed for better or worse, rich or poor, sickness and health to be a loving and devoted husband to Earline Isaac. Being the sole provider for most of his marriage Lawrence remained employed by Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital for more than 30years before retiring. After his retirement Lawrence remained active by working a variety of jobs namely his passion, Landscaping. Lawrence Isaac Sr. is survived by two sons, Lawrence Isaac Jr and Troy McGail Isaac both of Baton Rouge, La. Seven grandchildren, Lawrence Isaac III, L'Oreal Yasites Isaac, Laicha Elizabeth Isaac, La'Tayvonna Delilah Isaac, La'Niya Rosalina Isaac, and the twins La'Monte & La'Marrion Isaac; one brother, Jerry Lee Isaac of Maringouin, La; four sisters-in-law, Thelma Wright of Alsen, La, Tammy Booker of Baton Rouge, La, Helen Batiste Isaac of Baton Rouge, La and Theresa Isaac of Maringouin, La; one brother-in-law Cornelius Scott of Baker, La, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lawrence Isaac Sr. was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Earline Isaac; his parents McGail and Martha Isaac; five brothers, Freddie, Edward, Joseph, Aaron, and his twin brother Leon Isaac; three sisters, Louvinia, Mary, and Rosa Lee McCastle.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-0727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved