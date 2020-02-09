|
|
Lawrence (Larry) J. Carmena, Jr. died at home on 2/8/20 at the age of 93. He was a veteran of the Navy and retired from Exxon after over 30 years of service. He attended Sacred Heart and graduated from Catholic High School in 1944. He attended his 75th high school class reunion in 2019. Dad was the rock of our family. He was stern when it was called for, understanding when it was required and was always there when we needed him. He was a master tinkerer and an amateur inventor. Dad announced football games at Redemptorist High School alongside his close friend, Paul O'Neill, for several years. In his last days he spoke of his precious Kat who passed away in 2018 and to whom he was married for over 70 years. He is reunited now with the love of his life. They are both dearly missed. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Hughes and Susan Hernandez; two sons, Mike (wife Monica) and David Carmena; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers are Wayne Jarreau, Jr., Brad Carmena, Blaine Carmena, Steven Tullier, Larry Tullier, and Nick Carmena. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020