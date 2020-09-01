Lawrence "Boss Man" Jamison a resident of Napoleonville, LA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Lawrence was born to the late Joseph, Sr. and Luebirda Fleming Jamison on March 3, 1932. Visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Private services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00am conducted by his pastor, Rev. Gregory Jones of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Entombment at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Mausoleum. Lawrence was a spiritual and giving man with lots of love and compassion for others. He was the owner of Jamison Bar and Lounge. Survived by his wife, Gloria Jamison; 3 sons, Reginald (Lucina), Quenton and Marty Jamison; 1 daughter, Darlene Pollard; 2 sisters, Octavia Lewis and Lueburda J. Myers; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, Sr. and Luebirda F. Jamison; 4 brothers, Ivory, Alvin, Joseph, Jr. and Herbert Jamison; 1 sister, Millie Vernita Jamison Garner. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390 (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.