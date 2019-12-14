Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 8:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Edgard , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Edgard , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lawrence Joseph Haik will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgard, LA; visitation will begin at 8 a.m. The Rite of Christian burial will follow the conclusion of mass at the church cemetery. Lawrence received his undergraduate degree in Journalism from Louisiana State University as well as a master's degree in Social Work from Louisiana State University's School of Social Work. As a young man Lawrence served proudly in the United States Coast Guard on the cutter, SWEETGUM, whose primary mission was to service aids to navigation as well as conduct and assist in search and rescue operations. Later in life, Lawrence served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve's 245th Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade. Lawrence worked as a social worker for the state of Louisiana for 40 years with the Department of Health and Hospitals, primarily as facility director of multiple residential substance abuse treatment programs located on the grounds of East Louisiana State Hospital. Lawrence was a pioneer in chemical dependency treatment in the state of Louisiana, assisting countless alcoholics and addicts throughout his career in developing the skills to successfully manage their disease. Lawrence was also an avid fan of LSU football and baseball and a die-hard fan of the Houston Astros baseball team. Lawrence was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA for the past 20 years. Lawrence was a loving father and grandfather, whose primary joy in life was being near, and caring for, his family. His presence will be deeply missed by all of those who loved him. The Haik family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gonzales Healthcare Center who cared for him in his final 11 months of life and the compassionate staff of Life Source Hospice for caring for Lawrence in his final days. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen DeBautte Haik; parents Michel T and Laurence Basset Haik; siblings Flora Mae Haik-Myers, and Shirley Ann Haik; nephew Harold LeLand Myers Jr. He is survived by his children Laithe Anthony Haik (Cheryl), Kyle Mark Haik (Lisa), and Mac Thomas Haik (Suzette); brother Allen Anthony Haik (Peggy); his grandchildren Ryan Christopher Haik, Roman Xavier Haik, Matthew Carson Haik, and Chelsea Sage Haik. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. The Haik family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gonzales Healthcare Center who cared for him in his final 11 months of life and the compassionate staff of Life Source Hospice for caring for Lawrence in his final days. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen DeBautte Haik; parents Michel T and Laurence Basset Haik; siblings Flora Mae Haik-Myers, and Shirley Ann Haik; nephew Harold LeLand Myers Jr. He is survived by his children Laithe Anthony Haik (Cheryl), Kyle Mark Haik (Lisa), and Mac Thomas Haik (Suzette); brother Allen Anthony Haik (Peggy); his grandchildren Ryan Christopher Haik, Roman Xavier Haik, Matthew Carson Haik, and Chelsea Sage Haik. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. 