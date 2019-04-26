Lawrence "Boogie" Joseph Michel Jr., 77, a resident of Grand Point, passed away on Thursday April 25th 2019. Lawrence was retired from DuPont Chemical after 31 years of service. He was an avid sportsman and loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen Martin Michel; sons, David Michel (Anita), and Blaine Michel (Renee'); daughters, Susan Sheets (Blaine) and Jennifer Ory (Mark); sister, Linette Decareaux; sister-in-law, Rose Michel. Lawrence is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam Michel (Maci), Courtney Michel, Meagan Michel, Joseph Canatella III (Brooke), Madison Canatella and Alicia Canatella, Brennan Michel, Ross Michel, Justin Ory, Shelby Ory and Eli Ory and one great-grand baby boy expected in July of 2019. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. "Guyan" and Irma Michel; brother, Michael Michel Sr.; and one sister, Mary Katherine "Tu Tut" Bourgeois; and In-laws, Gordon and Doris Martin. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice Compassus, especially Nurse Sharon and Sitter, Ms. Terry for their compassion during this difficult time. Visitation will be on Saturday April 27th, 2019 from 9:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial following in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garden of Angels (Prayer Garden located by the St. Peter Chanel School). Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019