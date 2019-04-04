Lawrence Lemon Jr. departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 76, a native of Monroe, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visiting on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services 11:00am conducted by Rev. Cleveland Washington. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019