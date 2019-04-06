Lawrence OBlanc

Lawrence OBlanc, a native of Hayes, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Placide and Marie OBlanc and one son, Lawrence OBlanc, Jr., several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maureen OBlanc, one son, Marshall of Sulphur, LA, one step-son, Richard Rambo of Centerpoint, LA and one step-daughter, Sherrye Willbanks of The Woodlands, Texas, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at the Full Gospel Church at Centerpoint-610 W. Bryant Rd Centerpoint, LA 71323.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019
