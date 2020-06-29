Lawrence Payton, Sr., entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a native of Erinville, Louisiana, and a resident of Baker, Louisiana. Viewing at Bethany North on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9;00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Garlin Mizell; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Payton; children, Loretta and Lawrence Payton, Jr., Donna Bell and Venisha Milcan; brother, Harrison Payton(Ann); four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; host of grandchilrdren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.



