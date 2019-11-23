Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Russell Marino. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Russell Marino, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 69. Lawrence was a dedicated family man and business owner of Lake House Reception Center and Florist. He was generous and kind spirited, and had a great sense of humor. He was in the floral and wedding industry for over 50 years, serving the Baton Rouge community with dedication and love. He was a member of The Red Stick Model A Club. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Paulette Smith Marino; daughter, Lauren Marino Kay and husband Shiraz; grandchildren, Bradley, Jordan, Catherine, and Damon; great-grandchild, Azriel; siblings, Margaret, Theresa, Sammy, Rosie, and Gina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mary Marino. A visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00, celebrated by Fr. Mike Moroney. A reception will follow the service at St. Alphonsus. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019

