Lawrence Russell Marino, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 69. Lawrence was a dedicated family man and business owner of Lake House Reception Center and Florist. He was generous and kind spirited, and had a great sense of humor. He was in the floral and wedding industry for over 50 years, serving the Baton Rouge community with dedication and love. He was a member of The Red Stick Model A Club. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Paulette Smith Marino; daughter, Lauren Marino Kay and husband Shiraz; grandchildren, Bradley, Jordan, Catherine, and Damon; great-grandchild, Azriel; siblings, Margaret, Theresa, Sammy, Rosie, and Gina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mary Marino. A visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00, celebrated by Fr. Mike Moroney. A reception will follow the service at St. Alphonsus.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019