Lawrence S. White entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 8:00 am until 9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held. The service will also be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am conducted Brother Rodney O'Conner; interment at Eli Family Cemetery, Ethel. Survivors include his son, Brandon T. Gibson; two loving granddaughters which he cherished, Madiysn and Makayla Gibson; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton (Tashuia) Lee, Sr.; aunt, Rosealie O'Conner; nieces, Catina White, Michell Adams, Keisie Lee and Lakesha Trotter; nephews, Jermaine Faulkner, Clifton Lee, Jr., Brian and Chad Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends.

