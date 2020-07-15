1/1
Lawrence S. White
Lawrence S. White entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 8:00 am until 9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held. The service will also be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am conducted Brother Rodney O'Conner; interment at Eli Family Cemetery, Ethel. Survivors include his son, Brandon T. Gibson; two loving granddaughters which he cherished, Madiysn and Makayla Gibson; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton (Tashuia) Lee, Sr.; aunt, Rosealie O'Conner; nieces, Catina White, Michell Adams, Keisie Lee and Lakesha Trotter; nephews, Jermaine Faulkner, Clifton Lee, Jr., Brian and Chad Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
