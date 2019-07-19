Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Stephen 'Larry' Songy. View Sign Service Information Millet-Guidry Funeral Home 2806 West Airline Highway LaPlace , LA 70068 (985)-536-7700 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Millet-Guidry Funeral Home 2806 West Airline Highway LaPlace , LA 70068 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence "Larry" Stephen Songy, 83 of Jayess, MS passed away July 17, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. Mr. Songy was born in Reserve, LA, graduate of Leon Godchaux High School. Served in The U.S. Army, moving to Baton Rouge, LA where his career was in the Petro-Chemical industry until retiring and moving to Jayess, MS. Larry loved gardening, hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and was a gifted craftsman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Larry is survived by his wife, Evelyn M. Songy of over 55 years, his daughter Cindy A. Hynote (Nick) of Camilla, GA, his daughter Julie T. Songy (Tommy) of Addis, LA. Also survived by his brothers and sister, Kenneth Songy (Shari) of Bryan Road, MD, Richard Songy (Gena) of Montz, LA, and Dorothy "Dot" Miano (Sammy preceded) of Garyville, LA. Paw Paw's grandchildren: Lance Songy, Spencer Smith, Hoyt Smith, Colin Songy, Theresa Franklin, Jessie Franklin, Thomas Franklin, and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death is his parents, Antoine Stephen Songy and Pennie Marie Normand Songy, his son Larry Stephen Songy, his brother Gerald Richard Songy, Sr., and his grandson Terrance Paul Songy. The Family of Lawrence Stephen Songy wishes to thank St. Jude Hospice Care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00p.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Peter Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019

