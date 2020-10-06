Lazarus James McDaniel, the 9th of 12 children, was born March 8, 1944 in Lyerly, Georgia. He passed away on September 28, 2020. Lazarus began his career in Charlotte, NC, as a chemist at Celanese Corporation. In 1974 he accepted a position as a chemist at Kaiser Aluminum in Baton Rouge where he worked for 10 years. Lazarus' entrepreneurial spirit led him to begin his own company, L&L Industries (aka McDaniel Industries) in 1985. For more than 20 years, McDaniel Industries served as a vendor of janitorial and hospital supplies throughout Louisiana. Lazarus expanded the business to include mold abatement, changing its name to CHC Industries in 2000. One of his proudest accomplishments was the purchase in 1995 of a school originally built to foster segregation in Ascension Parish, LA and utilize it for the betterment of the lives of all people in the community, where he and his wife lived until his death. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 49 years, Larain, daughters Hope (Richard) Desarmes, Claire (Olisa) Ojeh, a son, Colin (Tamara) McDaniel and 6 grandchildren. Lazarus' Graveside services will be held at the McDaniel Family Farm in Lyerly, Georgia, on October 11, 2020. Willis Funeral Home of Dalton, GA presiding. The family appreciates your signing the Digital GuestBook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store