L. C. Fields was born August 6, 1934 in New Roads, Louisiana to the late Grant Fields and Lou Young Fields. L. C. was a 1957 graduate of New Roads High School, New Roads, LA. He was united in matrimony to Luvenia Ferry Fields until her death. Affectionately known as "Hootie", he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching baseball and westerns. L. C. worked many years as a machinist and laborer until he retired as an employee of the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. L. C. departed this life peacefully at the Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, four sons, Michael D. Fields (Danette), John D. Fields, Froya L. Fields and Forest J. Young, III; one daughter, Lisa Stevens; one brother, Lionel Fields; eighteen (18) grandchildren; and a host of sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luvenia Ferry Fields, parents; Grant Fields and Lou Young Fields; two sons, Lyn Dell Wilson and Lee Dell Wilson; three sisters, Ceola Hutchinson, Marie C. Martin, and Dorothy Fields Haynes; seven brothers, Horance, George, W. C., Wardell, Grant, Albert, and Charlie Fields.

