Leah Ann Tedford, beloved wife, momma, and nana passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Leah was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and served her life as a teacher and Grandmother. Leah is preceded in death by her parents, WC Beall and Vera Beall. Leah is survived by her husband, Hugo "Bill" William Tedford; daughter, Alisha Tedford Wilson (Brady); Son, Billy Tedford (Chantal Pritchard); sister, Melanie Clark (Clay) and children; Brother, Chuck Beall (Cindy) and children; grandchildren, Brady Wilson Jr., Owen Wilson, Amelie Tedford; aunts, Leona Janes, Ottie Mercer Franklin. The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Charlie, Vanessa, Samantha, and Dr. Rene Daigle. Clergy presiding over services will be Frank Friedman of Grace Life Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26 from 7-9pm with visitation to resume Friday, December 27 from 9-10am with a funeral service at 10am. Services will be held at Grace Life Fellowship Church, 10210 Baringer-Foreman Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.