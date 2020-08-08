Leah Jacqueline ("Jackie") Ardoin Launey (Wall), 89, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge Louisiana, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, of natural causes after a brief illness. She was under hospice care in her home, the Health & Wellness Unit of St. James Place. With her husband by her side, her passing was peaceful with the sounds of her children's voices, telling her how much they loved her. Jackie was born on April 30, 1931, in Eunice, Louisiana, the second of three children to Charles Berkman Ardoin and Bessie Mary Guillory Ardoin, both of Eunice. She is survived by her husband of eight years, David Wall, Sr. Seven children and their spouses John David Launey and Julie Davis Launey of Baton Rouge; Leah Catherine Launey and Peter Sodhy of Three Rivers, California; Renee Marie Launey of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Lisa Kay Launey and Terry Edwards of Baton Rouge; Jean Domonique Launey and Jon Hines of Wilmington, North Carolina; Sydney Claire Launey Guy and Bobby Guy of Nashville, Tennessee; and Christine Anne Launey Dawkins and Davis Dawkins of Arlington, Texas. Sixteen grandchildren and their spouses: Shannon and Simone Snaith, Stephanie Launey Short and Tanner Short, Laura Nicole Rodolf Boucher and Jacob Boucher, Christopher Launey and Bethany Olivier Launey, Alexis Edwards Decoteau and Cody Decoteau, Molly Hines, Rachelle Edwards, Emily Hines, Dylan Rodolf, Katie Hines, Glory Rose Guy, Natalie Dawkins, Nicholas Guy, and Cate and Chloe Dawkins. Two great grandchildren Kaylee James Decoteau and Jack Rodolf Boucher. She is survived by her younger brother, John Leer Ardoin and his wife Harriet of Sulphur, Louisiana. Numerous nieces and nephews and three stepchildren: Mary Martha Wall White, David Wall, Jr., and Eleanor Wall. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of nearly 58 years, John Glynn Launey, and her older brother Ted Ardoin of Eunice. Jackie earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis, Missouri. She joined her first husband, John Glynn Launey, on his US Army tour in France with NATO Headquarters and subsequently on two separate assignments to Jamaica, West Indies, with Kaiser Aluminum/ALPART. Upon his retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Jackie was also a successful businesswoman herself, working as a realtor with Reynolds, Sumrow & Scruggs and later in travel sales. Jackie, who began going by her first name "Leah" later in life, was able to hold her first great-grandchild in her arms. Due to the novel coronavirus, she was unable to hold her second, but she did meet him "virtually." She grew up in South Louisiana, fishing and hunting with her older brother Ted and their father. She also enjoyed playing with the wild creatures her younger brother John captured, tamed, and kept as pets. She was crowned Queen of the annual Rice Festival and was a cheerleader for the Eunice High Bobcats. Jackie enjoyed collecting art while living abroad, as well as playing bridge and mahjong. She loved classical music, played the piano, and sang in various church choirs. She was an avid tennis player and a serious Tai Chi enthusiast. Jackie was active in her parish church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was our sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and we loved her dearly. A memorial service will be held later, after COVID-19 travel concerns end. Her cremated remains will be placed to rest in the Columbarium at St. George's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church https://www.aloysius.org/
&/or Notre Dame Hospice https://notredamehealth.org/hospice-care/.
The family especially wishes to thank the physicians and medical staff at St. James Place and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, along with Notre Dame Hospice, for their loving care.