Leah Katherine Meade, saved by the precious blood of the Lord Jesus Christ, passed from this life at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to her Heavenly Home on July 21, 2020, following a valiant four year battle with breast cancer. Leah was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Following her graduation from Tara High School, Leah graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked as a medical technologist for the Baton Rouge General, a research and technology laboratory technician at ExxonMobil for 23 years and retired from the Louisiana State Crime Laboratory as a Toxicology laboratory analyst. Leah accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at Parkview Baptist Church and was a loyal member participating in the choir and Ladies Ensemble for many years. Leah lived a wonderful and happy life and spent her last several years traveling the United States and the world with her close friend, Cheryl Coney Arnold. She enjoyed taking pictures of her favorite wildlife creatures and nature on her many trips and was always ready for the next adventure or excursion. As an avid amateur photographer, she enrolled in many photography workshops including a National Geographic and Storm Chasing workshop. Leah cherished sharing all of her wonderful photographs with friends and family which will always provide wonderful memories for all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Leah is survived by her brother, James "Jim" Arthur Meade and wife, Stephanie Mathews Meade of Prairieville, Louisiana; niece, Christine Jenkins and husband, William Jenkins, of Walker, Louisiana; nephew, Shelby Martinez of Tucson, Arizona; and great-niece and great-nephew, Isabella and Peyton Jenkins. Preceding her in death are her parents, Robert Arthur Meade and Mary Anne Pruyn Meade; maternal grandparents, Hugh Davis and Mamie Dunn Pruyn; and paternal grandparents, Arthur David Meade and Lucille Meade. Visitation will be held at Parkview Baptist Church, 11795 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, followed by the funeral service celebrating Leah's life at 11:00 a.m., led by Dr. Merlin Liverman, Associate Pastor Senior Ministry of Parkview Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. David Arnold, Glen Davis, Kenneth Duke, William Jenkins, and Derek Morgan will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Peyton Jenkins, Shelby Martinez, and Paul Schoeffler. Parkview Baptist Church will observe social distancing for the service and masks are strongly encouraged. A live streamed service will be available at the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NporSOqPlwY&feature=youtu.be
for all who are unable to attend. Now that Leah is no longer with us, let's continue her legacy and faith in the message of redemption for all of us freely offered by the Lord Jesus Christ. "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.