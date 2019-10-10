Leah Raye Harris 82, a native and resident of New Roads, LA passed away at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was a devoted educator for over 40 years. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian burial in the church at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by one son, Scott Harris, two daughters, Gretchen Leblanc (Jody) and Cassie Granger (Price), one sister, Lynne Landry (Raymond) and five grandchildren, Lindsey, Alyssa, Claire, Kate and Caroline. She was preceded in death by her husband John Harris and her parents Leo and Lenora Adams Mougeot. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019